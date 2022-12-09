BREAKING: LeBron James' Updated Injury Status For Lakers-76ers Game

ESPN's Dave McMenamin has reported an update on LeBron James for Friday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing their 25th game of the season when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers in Pennsylvania.

For the game, LeBron James is on the injury report listed as probable (he missed Wednesday's 126-113 loss to the Toronto Raptors in Canada).

However, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reports that James will be back in the starting lineup on Friday against the 76ers.

McMenamin: "LeBron James, following a one-game absence to rest his left ankle, will return to the lineup tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers (7:30 pm ET, ESPN), sources told ESPN. Anthony Davis is listed as probable to return as well after being out with a cold."

The four-time NBA Champion comes into the night with averages of 25.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.2 steals per contest.

Even at 37 years old, he is still one of the best players in the NBA.

The Lakers got off to a poor start to the 2022-23 season but have been playing better as of late.

While they are in the middle of a two-game losing streak, they have gone 6-4 in their last ten games (they are 10-14 on the season, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference).

On Tuesday night (the last game James played), they lost 116-102 to the Cleveland Cavaliers, and he had 21 points, 17 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block.

As for the 76ers, they are 12-12 in their first 24 games and the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

At home, the 76ers are 7-5, while the Lakers are 4-8 on the road.