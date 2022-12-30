BREAKING: LeBron James' Updated Injury Status For Lakers-Hawks Game

LeBron James has been upgraded to available for Friday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks.

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are taking on the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Georgia.

For the game, they will have their best player in the starting lineup, as LeBron James has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (ankle) listed available to play Friday."

James is celebrating his 38th birthday and comes into the night with very impressive averages of 27.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.1 steals per contest in 27 games.

The four-time NBA Champion is also shooting 49.9% from the field and is coming off a game where he had 27 points, nine rebounds and six assists on 10/18 shooting (the Lakers lost 112-98 to the Miami Heat on Wednesday night).

While James has played well, the Lakers are 14-21 in 35 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games and 6-13 in 19 games played on the road.

James led the Lakers to the 2020 NBA Championship, but they have also missed the NBA Playoffs in two out of the last four seasons.

This will be the first time the Lakers have played the Hawks during the 2022-23 NBA season.

The Hawks come into the night as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 17-18 record in 35 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and are 4-6 in their last ten games.

At home, the Hawks are 11-7 in 18 games hosted in Atlanta.

