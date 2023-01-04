BREAKING: LeBron James' Updated Status For Heat-Lakers Game

LeBron James has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game between the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers.

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Miami Heat in California.

However, they will be without their best player for the contest, as LeBron James has been ruled out.

Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (illness) ruled out Wednesday."

James had been in the middle of a fantastic stretch and has scored 43+ points in each of the last two games.

On Monday night, the Lakers beat the Charlotte Hornets (in North Carolina), and James had 43 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and one block in 40 minutes of playing time.

The 38-year-old is in his 20th season in the NBA and is averaging a remarkable 29.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in 29 games.

He is also shooting 51.0% from the field.

The four-time NBA Champion is in his fifth season playing for the Lakers, and they are coming off a disappointing 2021-22 season where they went 33-49 and missed the NBA Playoffs.

They come into Wednesday's matchup with a 16-21 record in 37 games, which has them tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 12th seed in the Western Conference.

However, the Lakers are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and are only 1.5 games behind the Utah Jazz for the tenth seed in the west (the final play-in tournament spot).

Last month, they lost 112-98 to the Heat in Miami, and James had 27 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

The Heat come into the night with a 20-18 record in 38 games, which has them tied with the New York Knicks for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.