BREAKING: Luka Doncic's Final Injury Status For Hawks-Mavs Game

Luka Doncic has been upgraded to available for Wednesday’s game.

On Wednesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks are hosting the Atlanta Hawks in Texas.

For the game, they will have their best player in the starting lineup, as Luka Doncic has been upgraded to available.

The three-time NBA All-Star missed Sunday's 140-123 loss on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Via Mavs PR: "Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness), Dorian Finney-Smith (right adductor strain) and Josh Green (right elbow sprain) are all available for tonight’s game against the Hawks."

Doncic is in the middle of an unbelievable season with averages of 33.8 points, 8.9 rebounds and 8.8 assists per contest while shooting 49.8% from the field.

After making the Western Conference Finals in 2022, the Mavs are currently the fifth seed with a 24-21 record in 45 games.

They are 1.5 games behind the Sacramento Kings for the fourth seed and 7.5 games behind the Denver Nuggets for the first seed.

While the Mavs are in the middle of a two-game losing streak, they are an outstanding 16-6 in the 22 games they have hosted at home in Dallas, Texas.

As for the Hawks, they are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-22 record in 44 games.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games but also in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

On the road, the Hawks are 10-13 in the 23 games they have played away from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

This will be the first time the two teams have faced off during the 2022-23 season.