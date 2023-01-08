BREAKING: Luka Doncic's Final Injury Status For Mavs-Thunder Game

Luka Doncic has been ruled out for Sunday's game.

On Sunday, the Dallas Mavericks playing the second night of a back-to-back when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder.

However, they will be without their best player for the contest, as Luka Doncic has been ruled out due to an ankle injury.

Underdog NBA: "Luka Doncic (ankle) ruled out Sunday."

The Mavs beat the New Orleans Pelicans 127-117 in Texas on Saturday night.

Doncic played 39 minutes and had an impressive stat line of 34 points, ten rebounds, ten assists and one block.

He also shot 10/23 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range.

So far this season, the former third-overall has played like a potential MVP and has averages of 34.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.6 steals per contest in 37 games.

He is also shooting 49.9% from the field and has scored 23+ points in each of the last nine games.

Therefore, it will be a challenge to win without Doncic in the lineup.

They come into the night as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 23-17 record in 40 games.

Over the last ten games, the Mavs are 8-2, and they have gone 7-11 in the 18 games they have played on the road away from Dallas, Texas.

Meanwhile, the Thunder are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 17-22 record in 39 games.

At home, the Thunder have been good, with a 12-9 record in 21 games hosted in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

In December, the Mavs beat the Thunder 121-114 at home.