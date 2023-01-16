Skip to main content

BREAKING: Luka Doncic's Final Injury Status For Mavs-Trail Blazers Game

Luka Doncic has been ruled out for Sunday's game.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Sunday evening, the Dallas Mavericks are taking on the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.  

The two teams also faced off on Saturday night, and the Trail Blazers won 136-119. 

Damian Lillard led all scorers with 36 points (and ten assists), and Spencer Dinwiddie had 25 for the Mavs. 

Three-time NBA All-Star Luka Doncic has been ruled out for Sunday's game, so the Mavs will be playing without their best player for the evening. 

Underdog NBA: "Luka Doncic (ankle) ruled out Sunday."