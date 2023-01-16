BREAKING: Luka Doncic's Final Injury Status For Mavs-Trail Blazers Game

Luka Doncic has been ruled out for Sunday's game.

On Sunday evening, the Dallas Mavericks are taking on the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.

The two teams also faced off on Saturday night, and the Trail Blazers won 136-119.

Damian Lillard led all scorers with 36 points (and ten assists), and Spencer Dinwiddie had 25 for the Mavs.

Three-time NBA All-Star Luka Doncic has been ruled out for Sunday's game, so the Mavs will be playing without their best player for the evening.

