BREAKING: Luka Doncic's Final Status For Thunder-Mavs Game 3
On Saturday afternoon, the Dallas Mavericks will host the Oklahoma City Thunder in Texas for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, the Mavs will have their best player in the starting lineup, as All-Star forward Luka Doncic has been upgraded to available.
Via Mavs PR: "Luka Dončić (right knee sprain, left ankle soreness) will be AVAILABLE for Game 3 against the Thunder.
Maxi Kleber (right shoulder AC separation) and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (left ankle sprain) will be OUT."
Doncic is coming off another outstanding regular season with averages of 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference and had a 50-32 record.
They defeated James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round (in six games).
Currently, the Mavs and Thunder are tied up at 1-1 after splitting Games 1 and 2 in Oklahoma City.
The Mavs are coming off a 119-110 victory (in Game 2), and Doncic led the way with 29 points, ten rebounds, seven assists, three steals and one block while shooting 11/21 from the field and 5/8 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
Game 4 of the series will be on Monday evening in Dallas, Texas.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Denver Nuggets or the Minnesota Timberwolves.