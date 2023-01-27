Luka Doncic went to the locker room during Thursday’s game.

FINAL UPDATE: Luka Doncic has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday’s game.

Via Mavs PR: "Luka Dončić (left ankle sprain) will not return to tonight’s game in Phoenix."

On Thursday night, the Dallas Mavericks are playing the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.

During the game, their best player Luka Doncic went to the locker room with an injury.

He has yet to return to the floor since exiting.

The former third-overall pick is in the middle of a remarkable season and has averages of 33.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.5 steals per contest in 44 games.

He is also shooting 49.8% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range.

Earlier in the night, the former third-overall pick had been named as a starter for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game (his fourth time being an All-Star in the first five seasons of his career).

Last season, Doncic led the Mavs to their first Western Conference Finals since the 2011 season (they beat the Suns in the second round).

Therefore, the Mavs came into the 2022-23 NBA season with high expectations.

Right now, they are 25-24 in 49 games, which has them tied with the Suns for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

In addition, the Mavs are 3-7 in their last ten games and in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

If they can have a good season, and Doncic continues to put up these numbers, he could end up as the potential MVP.

At just 23 years old, he has established himself as a superstar (and one of the top-ten players in the NBA).