BREAKING: Luka Doncic's Updated Injury Status For Pelicans-Mavs Game

Luka Doncic has been upgraded to available for Saturday's game.

On Saturday evening, the Dallas Mavericks are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans in Texas.

For the game, they will have their best player in the starting lineup, as Luka Doncic has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: "Luka Doncic (ankle) available to play Saturday."

The three-time NBA All-Star is in the middle of a sensational season with averages of 34.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.7 steals per contest in 36 games.

He is also shooting 50.1% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range.

More than likely, Doncic will be heading to his fourth NBA All-Star Game next month.

In addition, the Mavs have been playing well over the last few weeks.

Before getting blown out 124-95 by the Boston Celtics on Thursday, the Mavs had been in the middle of a seven-game winning streak.

They come into Saturday's matchup as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 22-17 record in 39 games.

At home, the Mavs are fantastic, with a 15-6 record in the 21 games they have hosted in Texas.

Last season, Doncic led the Mavs to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2011, so they have high expectations for this season.

As for the Pelicans, they come into the night with a 24-15 record in 39 games, which has them as the third seed in the west (one spot ahead of the Mavs).

Over the last ten games, they are 6-4, and on the road, the Pelicans are 7-10 in 17 games.