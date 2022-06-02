Skip to main content

BREAKING: Major Update To Celtics Injury Report For Game 1

Marcus Smart is no longer on the injury report for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors.

The Boston Celtics will play Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center. 

For the game, Marcus Smart had been on the injury report due to an ankle injury, but he is now no longer on the injury report. 

Smart is one of the team's best players and was the 2022 Defensive Player of The Year.  

He has missed three games during the 2022 playoffs, and the Celtics have gone 2-1 in those games. 

The fact that they will have him available for Game 1 is huge, because of how important he will be in guarding Steph Curry. 

This is the sixth time in the last eight years that the Warriors have been to the Finals, and they have also won three titles in that span. 

As for the Celtics, this is their first time making the Finals since the 2010 season when they had Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett. 

