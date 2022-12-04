BREAKING: Marcus Smart's Final Injury Status For Celtics-Nets Game

Marcus Smart has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets.

On Sunday night, the Boston Celtics are taking on the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in New York.

However, they will be without one of their best players for the game, as 2022 Defensive Player of The Year, Marcus Smart, has been ruled out for the contest.

Celtics: "#NEBHInjuryReport update: Marcus Smart (left hip contusion) - OUT"

The former Oklahoma State star is averaging 11.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.1 steals per contest in 21 games.

In their most recent game, the Celtics lost in overtime to the Miami Heat 120-116 at home in Massachusetts on Friday night.

They had been in the middle of a five-game winning streak (and 14-1 in 15 games) before the loss.

Right now, the Celtics are still the best team in the NBA and the first seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 18-5 in their first 23 games and 8-2 in their last ten games.

On the road, they have been excellent, with a 7-3 record in ten games away from Massachusetts.

Meanwhile, the Nets come into the game as one of the hottest teams in the NBA.

They started out the season slow but are in the middle of a four-game winning streak and are 7-3 in their last ten games.

The Nets are the sixth seed in the east with a 13-11 record in 24 games, and they are very good at home with an 8-4 record in 12 games at Barclays Center.

Last season, the Celtics swept the Nets in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.