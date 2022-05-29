BREAKING: Marcus Smart's Final Injury Status For Game 7

Marcus Smart is available to play in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat in Florida on Sunday evening.

The Boston Celtics are in Florida to take on the Miami Heat for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday evening, and before the game they got some good news.

2022 Defensive Player of The Year Marcus Smart is available to play in the game.

The Celtics had a 3-2 lead in the series, but they lost Game 6 at home to the Heat (as big favorites), so the series is now locked up at 3-3.

The winner of the series will move on to the NBA Finals to take on the Golden State Warriors for the title.

The two teams faced off in the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals, and the Heat won the series but lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals.

