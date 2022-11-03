BREAKING: Massive Injury Update On James Harden

The Philadelphia 76ers have had a poor start to the 2022-23 NBA season, as they are just 4-5 in their first nine games.

Unfortunately, things have now gotten worse.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, ten-time NBA All-Star James Harden will be "expected to miss a month" due to a foot injury.

Woj: "ESPN Sources: Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden has suffered right foot tendon strain and is expected to miss a month."

Harden left Wednesday's game between the 76ers and Washington Wizards, but he was able to return.

The former Arizona State star finished the game with 24 points, five rebounds and ten assists, but the 76ers lost 121-111.

Last season, the 2018 MVP was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the 76ers and he helped them finish as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference (they lost to the Miami Heat in the second round of the NBA Playoffs).

To start the 2022-23 season, he is currently averaging 22.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 10.0 assists per contest.

Over the summer, he was a free agent, but Wojnarowski reported that he re-signed with the 76ers on a two-year deal (with a player option).

Woj on July 20: "Free agent James Harden has agreed on a two-year, $68.6M deal, including a player option, to return to the 76ers, sources tell ESPN."

The 76ers will play their next game on Friday night when they host the New York Knicks in Pennsylvania.