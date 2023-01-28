BREAKING: Nikola Jokic's Final Injury Status For Nuggets-76ers Game

Nikola Jokic will be available for Saturday's game.

On Saturday afternoon, the Denver Nuggets are in Pennsylvania to face off with the Philadelphia 76ers.

For the game, they will have their best player in the starting lineup, as Nikola Jokic has been upgraded to available (he had missed three out of the team's last four games).

Via the Nuggets: "Injury Update: Bruce Brown, Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Michael Porter Jr. are all available for today."

Jokic comes into the day with outstanding averages of 25.1 points, 11.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists and 1.4 steals per contest in 42 games.

He is also shooting 62.9% from the field and 37.8% from the three-point range.

After winning the MVP Award in each of the last two seasons, he could win it for the third time in a row in 2023.

The Nuggets are one of the best teams in the NBA, and they have a 34-15 record in 49 games, which has them as the first seed in the Western Conference.

They are 8-2 in their last ten games and 12-11 in the 23 games they have played on the road away from Colorado.

In their most recent games (without Jokic), the Nuggets lost 107-99 to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin.

As for the 76ers, they are tied with the Bucks for the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-16 record in 47 games.

They are in the middle of a six-game winning streak and 18-7 in 25 games at home.