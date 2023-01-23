BREAKING: Nikola Jokic's Final Injury Status For Thunder-Nuggets Game

Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports that Nikola Jokic has been ruled out for Sunday's game.

On Sunday night, the Denver Nuggets are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder in Colorado.

However, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports that Nikola Jokic has been ruled out for the second straight game.

Via Singer: "Nikola Jokic is out tonight, I’m told."

Jokic is averaging 25.1 points, 11.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists and 1.4 steals per contest in 41 games.

The Nuggets are currently the first seed in the Western Conference with a 33-13 record in 46 games.

They are in the middle of a nine-game winning streak and an outstanding 22-3 in the 25 games they have hosted at home in Denver, Colorado.

The last time the Nuggets played the Thunder, they won in overtime (on the road) by a score of 131-126.

Jokic was phenomenal, putting up 39 points, ten rebounds and nine assists in the victory.

In each of the last two seasons, the former second-round pick has won the MVP Award, and there is an excellent chance he could win his third in a row with the way he and the Nuggets have played.

As for the Thunder, they are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-24 record in 46 games.

After a tough start to the season, they have played better over the last few weeks and are 7-3 in their previous ten games.

On the road, the Thunder are 8-15 in the 23 games they have played outside of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (they are 14-9 at home).