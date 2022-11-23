BREAKING: Nikola Jokic's Updated Status For Nuggets-Thunder Game

On Wednesday, the Denver Nuggets are in Oklahoma to face off with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

For the game, they will have their best player in the lineup as Nikola Jokic has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: "Nikola Jokic (conditioning) will play Wednesday."

Jokic had missed three games in a row due to health and safety protocols before returning on Tuesday evening.

In his return to action, he played 37 minutes and put up a great stat line of 31 points, nine rebounds, ten assists, one steal and one block.

On the season, the two-time MVP is averaging 21.5 points, 9.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest in 14 games.

He leads the Nuggets in all four categories.

The team is coming off a tough 110-108 loss to the Detroit Pistons (on Tuesday), who are the worst team in the Eastern Conference.

Through 17 games, the Nuggets are 10-7, which has them tied with the New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers for the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games and 6-5 in the 11 games they have played on the road away from Colorado.

As for the Thunder, they come into the game with a 7-10 record in their first 17 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Western Conference.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and are 3-7 in their last ten games.

The Thunder are a solid 4-4 in eight games at home.