BREAKING: O.G. Anunoby's Injury Status In Raptors-Warriors Game

O.G. Anunoby has been ruled out for the remainder of Friday's game.

On Friday night, the Toronto Raptors are in California facing off with the Golden State Warriors.

However, one of their best players (O.G. Anunoby) got injured during the game.

The Raptors have now announced that the former Indiana Hoosier will not return for the remainder of the night (via Kayla Grey of TSN).

Grey: "Raptors say the OG Anunoby has a left-wrist sprain and will NOT return tonight. Had x-rays done that came back negative but will go through further imaging and testing tomorrow"

Anunoby finishes the game with one point and one assist in ten minutes of playing time.

He is in the middle of a solid season with averages of 17.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.1 steals per contest.

In addition, the 25-year-old is shooting 45.9% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range.

As for the Raptors, they were one of the best surprises of the 2021-22 NBA season but have yet to have the same kind of success so far this year.

They entered the night as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-27 record in 49 games.

That said, the Raptors are also 6-4 in their last ten games and in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

The team is two games behind the Washington Wizards for the tenth seed (the final play-in tournament spot).

Meanwhile, the Warriors are tied with the Phoenix Suns for the eighth seed in the Western Conference and have a 24-24 record in 48 games.