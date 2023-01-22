BREAKING: Key Player Ruled Out For Knicks-Raptors Game

OG Anunoby has been ruled out for Sunday's game.

On Sunday night, the Toronto Raptors are hosting the New York Knicks in Canada.

However, they will be without one of their best players for the contest, as OG Anunoby has been ruled out due to an ankle injury.

Via Underdog NBA: "OG Anunoby (ankle) ruled out Sunday."

The former Indiana Hoosier is in the middle of a solid season with impressive averages of 17.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.7 steals per contest in 43 games.

He is also shooting 45.9% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range.

The Raptors are coming off a surprising season where they finished as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

That said, they have struggled through the first half of the 2022-23 season.

They come into the matchup with a 20-27 record in 47 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Over the last ten games, the Raptors have gone 4-6, and they are in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

At home, they have been solid, with a 14-12 record in 26 games hosted in Canada.

As for the Knicks, they are tied with the Miami Heat for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference and have a 25-22 record in 47 games.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

On the road, the Knicks have been excellent, going 14-9 in the 23 games they have played away from Madison Square Garden.