BREAKING: Paul George's Final Injury Status For Hawks-Clippers Game

Paul George has been ruled out for Sunday's game.

On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Clippers are hosting the Atlanta Hawks in California.

However, they will be without seven-time NBA All-Star Paul George for the game (he has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury).

The former Fresno State star also missed Friday's 128-115 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

He has played in 30 games and has averages of 23.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.

In addition, George is shooting 45.1% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range.

The Clippers are 21-20 in 41 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

They are only 2.5 games behind the Dallas Mavericks for the fourth seed and 6.0 games behind the Denver Nuggets for the first seed.

However, the Clippers have struggled as of late and are in the middle of a five-game losing streak.

As for the Hawks, they are the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-21 record in 39 games.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 4-6, and this will be the final game of their four-game road trip.

On the road, the Hawks are 7-13 in 20 games played away from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, while the Clippers have gone 11-8 in 19 games hosted in Los Angeles.

This will be the first time that the Hawks and Clippers have faced off during the 2022-23 NBA season.