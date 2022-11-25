Skip to main content

BREAKING: Rudy Gobert's Final Injury Status For Timberwolves-Hornets Game

Rudy Gobert is available for Friday's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Charlotte Hornets.
On Friday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves are in North Carolina to take on the Charlotte Hornets. 

For the game, they will have one of their best players in the lineup as Rudy Gobert has been upgraded to available. 

Underdog NBA: "Rudy Gobert (ankle) available to play Friday."

The All-Star center is in his first season with the Timberwolves and is averaging 13.6 points, 12.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per contest.  

Before the trade, he had spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Utah Jazz. 

The Timberwolves got off to a slow start to the season but have quickly turned their season around and are in the middle of a five-game winning streak. 

They come into the night with a 10-8 record in their first 18 games, which has them tied with the Portland Trail Blazers and Memphis Grizzlies for the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

On the road, they have a 5-3 record in eight games away from the Target Center. 

Last season, the franchise made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2018. 

Gobert, D'Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards help make up one of the most talented starting lineups in the NBA. 

Going up against the Hornets will be a good chance to extend the winning streak to six. 

The Hornets are 5-14 in their first 19 games and are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference. 

After starting out 3-3 in their first six games, they have gone just 2-11 in their last 13 games. 

