BREAKING: Russell Westbrook's Injury Status In Lakers-Hornets Game

Russell Westbrook will not return for the remainder of Monday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets.

On Monday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are in North Carolina, taking on the Charlotte Hornets.

However, they will play the remainder of the game without 2017 NBA MVP Russell Westbrook, who has been ruled out due to a foot injury.

Via Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet: "Russell Westbrook is out for the rest of the game due to left foot soreness. He missed two games (12/19 and 12/21) with that."

Westbrook finishes his night with two points, four rebounds and two assists in 11 minutes of playing time.

He struggled to shoot the ball (1/8 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range).

The nine-time NBA All-Star is in his second season on the Lakers and is averaging 14.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in 33 games.

However, the Lakers missed the NBA Playoffs last season and are not off to a good start to the 2022-23 season.

They came into the evening with a 15-21 record in 36 games, which has them tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 12th seed in the Western Conference.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 4-6, and on the road, they are 7-13 in 20 games.

Earlier this month, they lost 134-130 at home to the Hornets, and Westbrook had 17 points, five rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 25 minutes of playing time.

Following the matchup with the Hornets, the Lakers will return home to host the Miami Heat on Wednesday night.

