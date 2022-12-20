BREAKING: Russell Westbrook's Updated Injury Status For Lakers-Suns Game

Russell Westbrook has been ruled out for Monday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns.

On Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will be without one of their best players when they take on the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.

2017 NBA MVP Russell Westbrook has been ruled out for the contest due to a foot injury.

Underdog NBA: "Russell Westbrook (foot) ruled out Monday."

Westbrook is averaging 14.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.1 steals per contest in 28 games.

The nine-time NBA All-Star is in his second season with the Lakers, and he has played 25 out of 28 games off the bench.

Monday's matchup with the Suns is the second night of a back-to-back, as the Lakers are coming off a 119-117 win over the Washington Wizards at home on Sunday night.

Westbrook played 23 minutes and had nine points, nine rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block.

The Lakers are currently the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 13-16 record in their first 29 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and 6-4 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Lakers are 5-9 in 14 games.

This will be their second time facing off with the Suns in Arizona this season.

Last month, the Suns defeated the Lakers 115-105, and Westbrook had 21 points, three rebounds, five assists and one steal in 31 minutes of playing time.

The Suns enter the night with an 18-11 record in 29 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

At home, they are 13-3 in 16 games hosted in Arizona.