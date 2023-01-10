BREAKING: Steph Curry's Final Injury Status For Suns-Warriors Game

According to Kendra Andrews of ESPN, Steph Curry will be in the starting lineup for Tuesday’s game between the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors.

Two-time MVP Steph Curry has missed the last 11 games with a shoulder injury (he most recently played on December 14 against the Indiana Pacers).

However, the Golden State Warriors superstar will reportedly return to the starting lineup on Tuesday night when they host the Phoenix Suns at the Chase Center in San Francisco (according to ESPN's Kendra Andrews).

Via Andrews: "As just reported on This Just In and NBA Today, Stephen Curry will return and start tonight against the Suns, sources tell ESPN. His minute load is still being decided."

Regardless of how many minutes Curry plays, this is fantastic news for the Warriors, who are 6-4 in their last ten games.

The four-time NBA Champion has played in 26 games so far this season and has incredible averages of 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest.

He is also shooting 50.0% from the field and 43.4% from the three-point range.

The last time the Warriors played the Suns (they lost 130-119), but Curry had 50 points, nine rebounds and six assists in 36 minutes of playing time.

Right now, they are tied with the Los Angeles Clippers for the sixth seed in the Western Conference and have gone 20-20 through their first 40 games.

At home, the Warriors are sensational, with a 17-4 record in 21 games hosted at the Chase Center.

Curry has led them to the NBA Finals in six out of the last eight seasons (and they have won four titles in that span).