Skip to main content

BREAKING: Suns Final Injury Report Against The Pelicans

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans in Arizona for Game 1 on Sunday evening, and they have finalized their injury report.

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans for Game 1 of their first-round series on Sunday evening in Arizona, and for the game they have finalized their injury report.  

Their full injury report has been updated as of 6:30 Eastern Time on the NBA's official injury report page. 

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

Meanwhile, Landry Shamet, who had been questionable is now going to be available relays Underdog NBA.   

The Pelicans are the eighth seed in the Western Conference, while the Suns are the top seed in the west and had the best record in the entire NBA this season.  

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16315207_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Suns Final Injury Report Against The Pelicans

By Ben Stinar34 seconds ago
USATSI_17987507_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Said About Kyrie Irving After The Nets Lost Game 1

By Ben Stinar8 minutes ago
USATSI_15319293_168388303_lowres
News

Bradley Beal Sent Out A Tweet After The Celtics Beat The Nets

By Ben Stinar10 minutes ago
USATSI_17245885_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Lost To The Celtics In Game 1

By Ben Stinar16 minutes ago
USATSI_15971049_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pelicans Injury Report Against The Suns

By Ben Stinar29 minutes ago
USATSI_17458625_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Lost Game 1 To The Celtics

By Ben Stinar36 minutes ago
USATSI_16839890_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zion Williamson's Status For Pelicans-Suns Game

By Ben Stinar44 minutes ago
USATSI_18107103_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Jayson Tatum's Buzzer Beater To Beat The Nets In Game 1

By Ben Stinar57 minutes ago
USATSI_17645804_168388303_lowres
News

GAME 1: Bulls And Bucks Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar57 minutes ago