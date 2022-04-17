BREAKING: Suns Final Injury Report Against The Pelicans
The Phoenix Suns are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans in Arizona for Game 1 on Sunday evening, and they have finalized their injury report.
Their full injury report has been updated as of 6:30 Eastern Time on the NBA's official injury report page.
Meanwhile, Landry Shamet, who had been questionable is now going to be available relays Underdog NBA.
The Pelicans are the eighth seed in the Western Conference, while the Suns are the top seed in the west and had the best record in the entire NBA this season.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
