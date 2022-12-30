BREAKING: Trae Young And De'Andre Hunter's Final Injury Status For Lakers-Hawks Game

Trae Young has been upgraded to available for Friday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks.

On Friday night, the Atlanta Hawks are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in Georgia at State Farm Arena.

For the game, they will be without De'Andre Hunter, but Trae Young has been upgraded to available.

Hawks: "An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tonight's game: Trae Young (left calf contusion): Available

Clint Capela (right calf strain): Out

De’Andre Hunter (left ankle sprain): Out"

Hunter has missed the last two games, so this will be his third straight out of the starting lineup.

The former Virginia star is averaging 15.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest in 28 games.

He is also shooting 44.8% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range.

As for Young, he missed Wednesday’s 108-107 loss to the Brooklyn Nets, so he will return to the lineup after a one-game absence.

The superstar point guard comes into the night with impressive averages of 27.3 points 2.8 rebounds and 9.9 assists per contest in 31 games.