BREAKING: Trae Young's Final Injury Status For Hawks-Grizzlies Game

Trae Young has been ruled out for Monday's game between the Atlanta Hawks and Memphis Grizzlies.

On Monday night, the Atlanta Hawks are in Tennessee to take on the Memphis Grizzlies.

However, they will be without their superstar point guard Trae Young, who has been ruled out due to a back injury.

The two-time NBA All-Star is averaging 27.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 9.6 assists per contest in 25 games.

On Sunday night, the Hawks beat the Chicago Bulls 123-122 in overtime, and Young had 19 points, two rebounds and 14 assists.

The game was an absolute thriller, as Young nailed a shot with one second left in overtime to give the Hawks a 121-119 advantage.

Following his shot, All-Star DeMar DeRozan was fouled from the three-point range and nailed three free throws to give the Bulls a 122-121 lead.

AJ Griffin then made a buzzer-beater to give the Hawks the win.

Young is only in his fifth season, but he is among the best players in the entire NBA.

In 2021, he led the Hawks to the Eastern Conference Finals and last season, they made the NBA Playoffs by winning their way through the play-in tournament (they lost in the first round to the Miami Heat).

The Hawks come into the night with a 14-13 record in 27 games, which has them tied with the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

As for the Grizzlies, they are in the middle of a five-game winning streak and 17-9 in their first 26 games.

They are the second seed in the Western Conference.