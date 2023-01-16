BREAKING: Trae Young's Final Injury Status For Heat-Hawks Game

Trae Young has been upgraded to available for Monday's game.

On Monday afternoon, the Atlanta Hawks are hosting the Miami Heat at State Farm Arena in Georgia.

For the game, they will have their best player in the starting lineup, as Trae Young has been upgraded to available.

Hawks: "An @emoryhealthcare injury report for today's game:

Clint Capela (right calf strain): Available

Trae Young (left shoulder soreness): Available"

Young comes into the day with outstanding averages of 27.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists per contest in 38 games.

He is in his fifth season in the NBA and has already started in the NBA All-Star Game (twice).

In each of the last two seasons, the Hawks have made the NBA Playoffs, and in 2021, Young took them to Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Right now, they are the ninth seed in the east with a 21-22 record in 43 games.

The Hawks are also in the middle of a two-game winning streak and a solid 11-9 in 20 games hosted at State Farm Arena.

On Saturday night, they beat the Toronto Raptors (on the road in Canada) 114-103, and Young put up 29 points and nine assists.

As for the Heat, they are the seventh seed in the east with a 24-20 record in 44 games.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games and in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

However, the Heat have struggled on the road, going 9-11 in the 20 games they have played away from Miami, Florida.

Last season, they beat the Hawks in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.