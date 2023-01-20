BREAKING: Trae Young's Final Injury Status For Knicks-Hawks Game

On Friday night, the Atlanta Hawks are hosting the New York Knicks at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

For the game, they will have their best player in the starting lineup, as Trae Young has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: "Trae Young (ankle) available to play Friday."

The superstar point guard comes into the night with averages of 27.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in 40 games.

In his most recent game, Young had 18 points, four rebounds, 12 assists and three steals in a 130-122 win over the Dallas Mavericks (on the road in Texas).

The Hawks enter the matchup with the Knicks in the middle of a four-game winning streak.

They are now the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 23-22 record in 45 games.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 6-4, and they are 12-9 in 21 games at home.

Young and the Hawks beat the Knicks in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs (they ended up making it to Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals).

As for the Knicks, they come into Friday with a 25-21 record in 46 games, which has them tied with the Miami Heat for the sixth seed.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games but also in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

On the road, the Knicks have been impressive, going 14-8 in the 22 games they have played away from Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.