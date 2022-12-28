BREAKING: Trae Young's Final Injury Status For Nets-Hawks Game

Trae Young has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game between the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks.

On Wednesday evening, the Atlanta Hawks are hosting the Brooklyn Nets at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

However, they will be without their best player for the game, as superstar point guard Trae Young has been ruled out due to a calf injury.

Hawks: "An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tonight:

Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury management): Questionable

Jalen Johnson (left foot soreness): Questionable

Clint Capela (right calf strain): Out

De’Andre Hunter (left ankle sprain): Out

Trae Young (left calf contusion): Out

The two-time NBA All-Star got injured at the end of Tuesday’s 129-114 loss to the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis.

In 31 games, Young is averaging 27.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 9.9 assists per contest.

He is in his fifth season in the NBA and has led the Hawks to the NBA Playoffs in each of the last two seasons.

They come into the night with a 17-17 record in 34 games, which has them tied with the Miami Heat for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Over the last ten games, the Hawks are 4-6, but they have gone 11-6 in 17 games at home.

As for the Nets, they are in the middle of a nine-game winning streak, which makes them the hottest team in the entire NBA.

Currently, they are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-12 record in 34 games.

On the road, they have a 10-7 record in 17 games away from Barclays Center.

Earlier this month, the Nets beat the Hawks 120-116 in Brooklyn, New York.