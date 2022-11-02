BREAKING: Tyler Herro's Injury Update In Warriors-Heat Game

Tyler Herro left Tuesday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat early with an eye injury.

The team has announced that he will be out for the remainder of the night.

Heat: "UPDATE: Tyler Herro will not return to the game."

Herro is one of the Heat's best players so this is something to monitor closely.

The former Kentucky star came into the night averaging 19.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest.

He is also shooting 46.8% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range.

Last season, he helped the Heat finish as the first seed in the Eastern Conference and won the NBA's 6th Man of The Year Award.

Since he was drafted with the 13th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, they have made the NBA Playoffs in all three seasons, made the Eastern Conference Finals twice and made the NBA Finals.

He is a good fit next to Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

Coming into the night, the Heat have not looked like themselves to start the new season.

They are coming off a loss to the Sacramento Kings, who had been 0-4, and they are just 2-5 in their first seven games of the season.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are also struggling and on a two-game losing streak.

They are 3-4 in their first seven games of the season.

The two teams faced off last week in San Francisco, and the Warriors won by a score of 123-110.