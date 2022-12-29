BREAKING: Tyrese Haliburton's Final Injury Status For Cavs-Pacers Game

Tyrese Haliburton has been upgraded to available for Thursday’s game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers.

On Thursday, the Indiana Pacers are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers in Indianapolis.

For the game, they will have their best player in the starting lineup, as Tyrese Haliburton has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: "Tyrese Haliburton (knee) available to play Thursday."

Haliburton is in the middle of the best season of his NBA career.

Through 33 games, the former 12th-overall pick is averaging 20.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.7 steals per contest.

He is also shooting 48.0% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point range.

With the way Haliburton has played, he has an excellent chance to make the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.

The Pacers did not have a lot of expectations coming into the season, but they have gotten off to a solid start with a an 18-17 record in 35 games.

They are currently tied with the Miami Heat and New York Knicks for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Over the last ten games, the Pacers have gone 5-5, and they are 10-7 in 17 games at home.

The two teams faced off earlier this month (in Cleveland), and the Cavs won 118-112.

Haliburton had 17 points, 14 assists, three steals and one block in the loss.

As for the Cavs, they come into the night as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 22-13 in 35 games and 6-4 in their last ten (however, the Cavs are in the middle of a two-game losing streak).

On the road, they are 6-9 in 15 games away from Cleveland, Ohio.