BREAKING: Tyrese Haliburton's Final Injury Status For Pacers-Heat Game

Tyrese Haliburton has been upgraded to available for Friday's game.

On Friday evening, the Indiana Pacers are taking on the Miami Heat in Florida.

For the game, they will have their star point guard in the starting lineup, as Tyrese Haliburton has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: "Tyrese Haliburton (wrist) listed available to play Friday."

Haliburton comes into the night with impressive averages of 20.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists and 1.7 steals per contest in 30 games.

He is in his first full season with the Pacers after being traded from the Sacramento Kings last season.

So far, he looks like he has an excellent chance to make the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.

The Pacers enter the night tied with the Atlanta Hawks and Heat for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

After a good start to the season, the Pacers have cooled off, and are 4-6 in their last ten games.

That being said, they are only 2.0 games behind the New York Knicks for the sixth seed.

On the road, the Pacers have struggled, going 7-9 in 16 games away from Indianapolis.

However, they are coming off a 117-112 win over the Boston Celtics in Massachusetts on Wednesday evening.

Haliburton had 33 points, three rebounds, eight assists and one steal.

The former 12th-overall pick also shot 12/24 from the field and 6/13 from the three-point range.

As for the Heat, they have also gone 16-16 in 32 games and are 6-4 in their last ten.

At home, they are 9-7 in 16 games hosted in Miami, Florida.