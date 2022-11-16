BREAKING: Tyrese Haliburton's Updated Injury Status For Pacers-Hornets Game

On Wednesday evening, the Indiana Pacers are in North Carolina to face off with the Charlotte Hornets.

For the game, they will have their best player back in the lineup as Tyrese Haliburton has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: "Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) available to play Wednesday."

The former 12th-overall pick is in his first full season with the Pacers (he was traded via the Sacramento Kings in the middle of last season), and has played exceptionally well.

He's averaging 20.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 10.3 assists per contest on 48.3% shooting from the field 42.9% shooting from the three-point range.

On defense, he is averaging 1.8 steals per contest.

He is one of the biggest reasons why the Pacers are off to a 6-6 start in their first 12 games.

They had been expected to be among the worst teams in the NBA, but he has played like an All-Star keeping them competitive every single night.

The Pacers are coming off a 118-104 win over the Toronto Raptors (at home) on Saturday night.

Therefore, they have had a good amount of time off in between games.

As for the Hornets, they are coming off a 112-105 win over the Orlando Magic on Monday night, which snapped their eight-game losing streak.

They enter the night with a 4-11 record in their first 15 games.

Their best player LaMelo Ball missed the first 13 games of the season, but he has returned to action and started in each of the last two games.