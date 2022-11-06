Zach LaVine's Final Status For Bulls-Raptors Game

On Sunday night, the Chicago Bulls are in Canada to face off with the Toronto Raptors, but they will be without one of their best players for the game.

All-Star guard Zach LaVine has been ruled out (injury management).

Underdog NBA: "Zach LaVine (injury management) listed out Sunday."

LaVine underwent knee surgery over the offseason, and this will be his fourth game missed this season.

In the seven games that the former UCLA star has played in, he has averages of 20.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest.

His season-high came against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Tuesday evening when he had 29 points, four rebounds and five assists on 10/21 shooting from the field (the Bulls also won the game 108-99).

For the Bulls to have a good season, they will need him fully healthy, so it makes sense why they will take it slow to start the new season.

Last season, LaVine averaged 24.4 points per contest on 47.6% shooting from the field, made his second trip to the All-Star Game and helped lead the Bulls back to the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2017 season.

DeMar DeRozan comes into the game as the team's leading scorer to start the season.

He is coming off a 46-point game in Friday's loss to the Boston Celtics and is averaging 25.6 points per contest.

The Bulls enter Sunday night with a 5-5 record in their first ten games of the season (they are 2-3 on the road).