BREAKING: Zion Williamson's Final Injury Status For Grizzlies-Pelicans Game

On Tuesday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies in Louisiana, but they will be without one of their top players for the game.

2021 All-Star Zion Williamson has been ruled out due to a foot injury, head coach Willie Green revealed to the media.

"Zion is out tonight, right foot contusion, so he'll be day-to-day," Green said.

The former Duke star is averaging 23.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest.

When he is on the floor, he is one of the best players in the NBA, and in 2020-21 he averaged 27.0 points per contest.

He did not play in a game last season but has looked good start this season.

The Pelicans have a very talented roster that also features C.J. McCollum and Brandon Ingram.

Without Williamson, they were able to take the Phoenix Suns to six games in the first round of the NBA Playoffs last season.

They come into Tuesday with a 6-7 record in their first 13 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

At home, they have a 3-2 record in five games.

As for the Grizzlies, they come into the game with a 9-5 record in their first 14 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the west.

Williamson not playing is disappointing because it would have been an exciting matchup against Ja Morant.

They were both the top two picks in the 2019 NBA Draft (Williamson was the first-overall pick, and Morant was second).