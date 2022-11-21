BREAKING: Zion Williamson's Final Injury Status For Warriors-Pelicans Game

On Monday night, the New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Golden State Warriors in Louisiana.

Before the game, the Pelicans announced huge news.

Zion Williamson, who has missed each of the last three games, has been upgraded to available for Monday night.

Pelicans: "Zion Williamson is ACTIVE for tonight's matchup vs. Golden State."

The former Duke star will not have a minutes limit in the game.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Zion Williamson (foot) won't have a minutes limit Monday, per coach Green."

Over the last three games without Williamson, they have gone 2-1 but are coming off a loss to the Boston Celtics in their previous game on Friday night.

On the season, the former first-overall pick is averaging 23.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest.

He's also shooting 56.6% from the field and 50.0% from the three-point range.

The Pelicans enter the night with a 9-7 record in their first 16 games, which has them tied with the Dallas Mavericks for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

If they can stay healthy, they have a chance to be one of the best teams in the west.

At home, they have a 5-3 record in eight games in Louisiana.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are coming into the game on the second night of a back-to-back, and they have ruled out a lot of their best players.

The defending NBA Champions are 8-9 in their first 17 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Western Conference.