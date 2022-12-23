BREAKING: Zion Williamson's Status For Pelicans-Thunder Game

Zion Williamson is on the injury report for Friday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder.

On Friday night, the New Orleans Pelicans will be in Oklahoma to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

For the game, they will be without one of their best players, as Zion Williamson has been ruled out.

Underdog NBA: "Zion Williamson (health protocols) listed out Friday."

The former Duke star also missed Thursday’s 126-117 win over the San Antonio Spurs at home.

After being out for the entire 2021-22 season, Williamson has played fantastic in 25 games this season.

He is averaging 25.2 points, 7.2 rebounds 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest on 60.3% shooting from the field.

The Pelicans come into the night as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 19-12 record in 31 games.

They are only a half-game behind the Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets for the first seed.

Over the last ten games, the Pelicans are 6-4, but they are 6-8 in 14 games on the road.

Before beating the Spurs, they had been in the middle of a four-game losing streak.

As for the Thunder, they come into the matchup in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

They are 14-18 in 32 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Western Conference.

At home, they have been solid, going 9-7 in 16 games hosted in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The two teams faced off in Louisiana (in November) and the Pelicans won 105-101.

Williamson played 35 minutes and put up 23 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in the victory.