Brook Lopez's Status For Bucks-Jazz Game
Brook Lopez will return for the Milwaukee Bucks against the Utah Jazz on Monday evening.
The Milwaukee Bucks will be in Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz on Monday evening, and for the game they will have one of their best players playing for the first time since October.
Brook Lopez, who had been out due to back surgery, will make his return to the team against the Jazz (see tweet below from the team).
Lopez only played in the season-opener against the Brooklyn Nets, and other then that they had been without him until now.
The former All-Star helped lead the Bucks to an NBA Title last season over the Phoenix Suns.
This season, they are once again one of the elite teams in all of the NBA with a 42-26 record, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
