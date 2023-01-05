Brooklyn Nets Final Injury Report And Starting Lineup For Wednesday’s Game

The Brooklyn Nets have finalized their injury report and starting lineup for Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Bulls.

On Wednesday evening, the Brooklyn Nets will be in Illinois to take on the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.

For the game, the Nets have finalized their injury report and starting lineup.

The Nets have ruled out David Duke Jr., Kessler Edwards, Day'Ron Sharpe and Alondes Williams.

Royce O'Neale and Markieff Morris have both been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

Their starting lineup has been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Updated lineup alert: Nets will start Simmons, Irving, O'Neale, Durant, Claxton on Wednesday."

The Nets are currently the hottest team in the NBA, as they are in the middle of a 12-game winning streak.

After starting out the 2022-23 NBA season with a 1-5 record, they have gone 24-7 over their last 31 games.

They come into the night as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-12 record in 37 games.

Right now, the Nets are only a half-game behind the Boston Celtics for the first seed.

On the road, they are 12-7 in the 19 games they have played away from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The two teams faced off (in Brooklyn) in November, and the Bulls won 108-99.

It's been a slow start to the season for the Bulls, who are 16-21 in 37 games.

They are tied with the Washington Wizards and Toronto Raptors for the tenth seed in the east.

Over the last ten games, they are 5-5, and they have a 9-9 record in 18 games hosted at the United Center.