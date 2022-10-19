Nets Injury Report Against The Pelicans

On Wednesday evening, the Brooklyn Nets are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans for each team's first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season.

For the game, the Nets have released their initial injury report, which has three players on it.

Seth Curry (ankle), Joe Harris (foot) and T.J. Warren (foot) have all been ruled out for the contest.

NBA's official injury report

Curry was acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers in a trade during the middle of last season.

He has been one of their best players in his short time with the Nets.

The former Duke star averaged 14.9 points per contest on 46.8% shooting from the three-point range in 19 regular season games for the Nets.

Over the offseason, he had surgery on his ankle.

Meanwhile, Joe Harris is coming off a season where he only played in 14 games and had season-ending ankle surgery.

He is one of the best shooters on the team, and in 2021, he averaged 14.1 points per contest on 47.5% shooting from the three-point range.

Lastly, Warren was signed by the Nets over the offseason.

He has only played in four games since the 2020-21 season (and he did not play in a game this past season).

In 2020, he averaged 19.8 points per contest on 53.6% shooting from the field, so if he can get healthy, he will be a massive addition to the Nets.

Last year, the Nets got swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics after finishing the regular season as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference (and beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in the play-in tournament).