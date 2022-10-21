Big News About Key Brooklyn Nets Player

The Brooklyn Nets will play their second game of the season when they host the Toronto Raptors at Barclays Center on Friday evening in New York.

They are coming off a blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans (130-108) in their first game of the season on Wednesday evening.

However, they have some good news for Friday's game against the Raptors.

According to Brian Lewis of The New York Post, Joe Harris said that he will play in the game.

Lewis: "Joe Harris says he’ll play tonight vs the #Raptors. #nets"

Harris underwent ankle surgery last season and has not played since Nov. 14, 2021.

Therefore, this is a significant addition to the Nets' rotation.

In 14 games last season, he averaged 11.3 points per contest on 46.6% shooting from the three-point range.

He is one of the best shooters in the entire NBA, and in 2021, he shot 47.5% from the three-point range while averaging 14.1 points per contest in 69 games.

The Nets have a loaded roster with Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons, so role players like Harris will be critical in complementing them.

Since he can shoot so well, he will be a big addition to the spacing on their floor.

Defenses cannot leave him open because he will hit the open shot.

Therefore, it's much harder to double-team any of their All-Stars.

As for the Raptors, they beat the Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 108-105 in their first game, so they will come into the evening 1-0.