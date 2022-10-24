Skip to main content
Nets And Grizzlies Injury Reports

Nets And Grizzlies Injury Reports

The Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies have announced their injury reports for Monday's game.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Monday evening, Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets will face off with Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies in Tennessee.     

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports as of 11:30 Eastern Time. 

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

The Nets will be without T.J. Warren, Seth Curry and Markieff Morris for the game. 

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies will be without Ziarie Williams, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Danny Green. 

Dillon Brooks is listed as questionable due to left thigh soreness (he has not played yet this season). 

Brooks was second on the team in points per game last season, and Jackson Jr. led them in blocks per game.

Therefore, those are two essential pieces they have been missing to start the season. 

Despite not having them, the Grizzlies have gotten off to a 2-1 start in their first three games.

They have wins over the New York Knicks and Houston Rockets (their one loss came against the Dallas Mavericks). 

Ja Morant is averaging 34.3 points and 7.0 assists per contest.

As for the Nets, they come into the night with a 1-1 record. 

In their first game, they were blown out by the New Orleans Pelicans, but they responded with a win over the Toronto Raptors in their second. 

Kevin Durant is off to a great start to the season averaging 29.5 points per game. 

Last season, the Nets lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics, while the Grizzlies lost in the second round to the Golden State Warriors. 

USATSI_16176533_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets And Grizzlies Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19235144_168388303_lowres
News

Golden State Warriors Assign Two Players To G League

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19290834_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry's Absurd Crossover In Kings-Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19289125_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Zion Williamson's Injury Diagnosis Announced

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_11627529_168388303_lowres (1)
News

BREAKING: 2 Miami Heat Players Suspended

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_15892023_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Clippers

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19122885_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Brandon Ingram's Injury Status In Jazz-Pelicans Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18421933_168388303_lowres
News

Kings And Warriors Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18041070_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Golden State Warriors Final Injury Report Against The Sacramento Kings

By Ben Stinar