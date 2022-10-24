Nets And Grizzlies Injury Reports

On Monday evening, Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets will face off with Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies in Tennessee.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports as of 11:30 Eastern Time.

NBA's official injury report

The Nets will be without T.J. Warren, Seth Curry and Markieff Morris for the game.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies will be without Ziarie Williams, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Danny Green.

Dillon Brooks is listed as questionable due to left thigh soreness (he has not played yet this season).

Brooks was second on the team in points per game last season, and Jackson Jr. led them in blocks per game.

Therefore, those are two essential pieces they have been missing to start the season.

Despite not having them, the Grizzlies have gotten off to a 2-1 start in their first three games.

They have wins over the New York Knicks and Houston Rockets (their one loss came against the Dallas Mavericks).

Ja Morant is averaging 34.3 points and 7.0 assists per contest.

As for the Nets, they come into the night with a 1-1 record.

In their first game, they were blown out by the New Orleans Pelicans, but they responded with a win over the Toronto Raptors in their second.

Kevin Durant is off to a great start to the season averaging 29.5 points per game.

Last season, the Nets lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics, while the Grizzlies lost in the second round to the Golden State Warriors.