Nets And Bucks Finalized Injury Reports

The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks are squaring off in Wisconsin on Wednesday evening, and for the game both teams have finalized their injury reports.

The Nets will be without Markieff Morris, T.J. Warren and Seth Curry, while the Bucks will be without Khris Middleton, Pat Connaughton, A.J. Green and Joe Ingles.

NBA's official injury report

Coming into the night, the Nets are 1-2 in their first three games of the season.

They have losses against the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies, and their one win came over the Toronto Raptors.

The Bucks enter the night 2-0 in their first two games with wins over the Philadelphia 76ers and Houston Rockets.

Middleton is one of their three best players, and he has yet to play in a game so far this season.

Therefore, they have played well even with the three-time NBA All-Star out of the lineup.

He averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest last season.

Pat Connaughton averaged 9.9 points per contest off the bench for them last year, and he has also yet to make his season debut.

Based on rosters, these are two of the best teams in the entire NBA, and could easily end up facing off in the NBA Playoffs.

The Nets have Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving, while the Bucks have Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Middleton.

Last season, the Nets got swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

Meanwhile, the Bucks lost to the Celtics in Game 7 of the second round.