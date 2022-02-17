Bucks Injury Report Against The 76ers

Update: DeAndre' Bembry is listed as out

Bucks Injury Report As Of 3:30 Eastern Time

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night in Wisconsin, and their injury report for the game can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Pat Connaughton, George Hill and Brook Lopez have all been ruled out for the game.

Meanwhile, Grayson Allen is doubtful and Wesley Matthews is probable.

The Bucks come into the game as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-23 record in the 59 games that they have played.

After winning the NBA title last season they are once again one of the best teams in the NBA.

As for the 76ers, they come into the game as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, and have a 34-23 record in the 57 games that they have played.

