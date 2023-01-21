Bucks And Cavs Injury Reports

The Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their injury reports.

On Saturday night, the Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers are facing off in Ohio.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 5:30 Eastern Time).

The Bucks have ruled out Serge Ibaka, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton.

Meanwhile, the Cavs will be without Donovan Mitchell and Dylan Windler.

Dean Wade is listed as probable but will play tonight.

Via Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com: "#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff says the plan is for Dean Wade to play tonight. He will get around 12-15 minutes provided everything goes well for him in pregame warm-ups."

NBA's official injury report

The Bucks come into the matchup tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 29-16 in 45 games and in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

This will be their fifth straight game playing without their best player (Antetokounmpo), who is averaging 31.0 points per contest.

Over their last ten games, the Bucks have gone 6-4, and they are 11-11 in the 22 games they have played on the road away from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

As for the Cavs, they are the fifth seed in the east with a 28-19 record in 47 games.

Over their last ten games, they have gone 5-5, and they are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

That said, the Cavs are an outstanding 19-5 in the 24 games they have hosted in Cleveland, Ohio.

They are also playing without their best player (Mitchell), who has been ruled out for the third straight contest.