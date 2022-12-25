Bucks And Celtics Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Christmas, the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics are facing off in Massachusetts.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

Khris Middleton is only the only player on the injury report for the Bucks, and he has been ruled out for the fifth straight game.

Meanwhile, the Celtics have ruled out Danilo Gallinari, while Marcus Smart has been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Bucks will start Holiday, Allen, Connaughton, Giannis, Lopez on Sunday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Celtics will start Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford on Sunday."

The Bucks come into the game as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-10 record in 32 games.

Meanwhile, the Celtics are just a half-game ahead of the Bucks for the first seed with a 23-10 record in 33 games.

On the road, the Bucks have gone 8-7 in 15 games, while the Celtics are 12-5 in 17 at home.

This will be the first time during the 2022-23 NBA season that the Bucks and Celtics have played.

The Celtics defeated the Bucks in the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs in seven games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks with impressive averages of 31.4 points, 11.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest in 27 games.

Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics with incredible averages of 30.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.1 steals per contest in 31 games.