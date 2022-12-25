Bucks And Celtics Injury Reports

The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics have announced their injury reports.

On Christmas, the Boston Celtics are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks in Massachusetts.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time).

The only player on the injury report for the Bucks is Khris Middleton, who is doubtful.

This will likely be the fifth straight game that the three-time NBA All-Star has missed.

Meanwhile, the Celtics will be without Danilo Gallinari, while Marcus Smart is listed as probable.

NBA's official injury report

The Bucks and Celtics are facing off at an ideal time, as they are separated by just a half-game in the standings.

Currently, the Bucks are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-10 record in 32 games.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games and 8-7 in 15 on the road outside of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

As for the Celtics, they are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 23-10 record in 33 games.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and 12-5 in 17 at home in Massachusetts.

This will be the first time that the two teams have faced off in the 2022-23 NBA season.

During the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the Celtics defeated the Bucks in the second round.

The Bucks played the entire series without Middleton and still took the Celtics to a Game 7.

Following the win over the Bucks, the Celtics defeated the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals (also in seven games) before losing to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals in six games.