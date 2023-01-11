Bucks And Hawks Injury Reports

The Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks have announced their injury reports.

On Wednesday evening, the Atlanta Hawks are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena in Georgia.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).

The Bucks have ruled out Khris Middleton and Serge Ibaka.

Meanwhile, the Hawks will be without Clint Capela, Tyrese Martin and Trae Young.

The Bucks and Hawks have already faced off three times this season, and the Hawks are 2-1 in those games.

They most recently played in November (in Wisconsin), and the Hawks won 121-106.

De'Andre Hunter led the Hawks with 24 points, while Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 for the Bucks.

The Bucks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference, with a 26-14 record in 40 games (2.5 games behind the Boston Celtics for the first seed).

They are 4-6 in their last ten games and 10-9 in the 19 games they have played on the road.

As for the Hawks, they are the ninth seed in the east with a 19-21 record in 40 games (3.5 games behind the Indiana Pacers for the sixth seed).

Over the last ten games, they have gone 4-6, but they are 11-8 in the 19 games they have hosted at State Farm Arena.

In 2021, the Hawks and Bucks faced off in the Eastern Conference Finals, and the Bucks won the series in six games.

They went on to win the 2021 NBA Championship over the Phoenix Suns.

Last season, the Hawks lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, while the Bucks lost in the second round.