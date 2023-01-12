Bucks And Heat Final Injury Report

The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat have finalized their injury reports.

On Thursday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat are facing off in Florida.

For the game, both teams have finalized their injury reports.

The Bucks have ruled out Grayson Allen, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Serge Ibaka, Joe Ingles and Khris Middleton.

As for the Heat, they will be without Omer Yurtseven, Duncan Robinson, Caleb Martin, Kyle Lowry, Nikola Jovic, Tyler Herro and Dewayne Dedmon.

Bam Adebayo, Udonis Haslem and Haywood Highsmith have all been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

The Bucks come into the night with a 27-14 record in 41 games and are coming off a 114-105 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Wednesday.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games but are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

On the road, the Bucks are 11-9 in 20 games played outside of Wisconsin.

Meanwhile, the Heat are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-20 record in 42 games.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games and coming off a 112-111 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.

At home, the Heat are 12-9 in the 21 games they have hosted in Miami, Florida.

This will be the first time during the 2022-23 NBA season that the Bucks and Heat have faced off.

The Bucks swept the Heat in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, while the Heat beat the Bucks in the second round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs in five games.

Both teams have rosters that could compete for the 2023 NBA Championship.