Bucks And Heat Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Saturday afternoon, the Miami Heat are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks in Florida for the second straight contest.

On Thursday night, the Heat beat the Bucks 108-102, led by Bam Adebayo and Gabe Vincent, combining for 52 points (Jrue Holiday had 24 points and 11 assists for the Bucks).

For Saturday's showdown, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Bucks have ruled out Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Serge Ibaka.

Meanwhile, the Heat will be without Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, Omer Yurtseven, Caleb Martin, Tyler Herro and Nikola Jovic.

Udonis Haslem has been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Bucks will start Holiday, Allen, Connaughton, Portis, Lopez on Saturday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Heat will start Vincent, Strus, Butler, Highsmith, Adebayo on Saturday."

The Bucks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-15 record in 42 games.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 5-5, and they are 11-10 in 21 games on the road.

Currently, the Bucks are 3.5 games behind Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics for the first seed.

The Heat enter the day tied with the Indiana Pacers for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 23-20 in 43 games and have gone 7-3 in their last ten.

At home, the Heat are 13-9 in the 22 games they have hosted in Miami, Florida.